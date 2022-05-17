Dnata boosts Erbil operations with over $17 million invested in advanced facilities

Published: Tue 17 May 2022, 7:30 PM

Dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has announced a significant expansion of its operations in Erbil, Iraq.

The company opened a new, advanced cool chain facility and a bus maintenance facility for its state-of-the-art bussing fleets at Erbil International Airport (EBL), which together represent a total investment of $3.5 million.

Dnata has also announced that it would invest an additional $14 million and add a 16,000 m² cargo warehouse to its infrastructure in Iraq. The three new facilities will create up to 100 local jobs with dnata.

Dnata’s new cool chain facility can process 10,000 tonnes of perishables annually. It enables dnata’s cargo team to offer an uncompromised chilled and frozen storage and cool chain product to its airline customers at EBL, catering to product categories including fresh fruit, meat and pharmaceuticals. The facility was designed and built with flexibility and unique product handling requirements, taking advantage of the latest cold storage technologies.

The new bus maintenance facility was designed to maintain a fleet of eight passenger apron buses and over 10 transportation buses operated at EBL.

In addition, it will ensure continuous improvements in the safe and productive maintenance of the airport’s bus fleet.

dnata’s new cargo warehouse, which is expected to open in 2023, will further significantly enhance the company’s cargo offering in Iraq. It can process 100,000 tonnes of cargo, with a special focus on pharma and other cool chain commodities, annually. The facility will be equipped with the latest technologies, including environmentally sustainable features such as water harvesting, low energy lighting and an all-electric forklift fleet.

Furthermore, dnata has recently announced that it successfully implemented its advanced “OneCargo” system, digitising processes and maximising efficiencies across its cargo operations in Iraq. OneCargo automates key business and operational functions, including safety and quality monitoring, reporting and ULD management, with an integrated, cloud-based platform. In addition, OneCargo eliminates all redundancies and manual check sheets, substantially improving operational efficiency.

Dnata currently provides passenger, ground and cargo services to more than 25 airlines in Erbil. In 2021, the company assisted over 1.2 million passengers and handled 8,200 flights and 20,000 tonnes of cargo.

Tom Alwyn-Jones, Managing Director of dnata Erbil, said, “Our latest investment in three new facilities will help us further expand and improve our operations in Erbil as demand for reliable and safe cargo services is on the rise across the region. I thank my colleagues for their hard work and our partners for their support and trust in our services.”

In recent years, dnata has also made strategic investments in new cargo facilities in London and Manchester (United Kingdom), Karachi and Lahore (Pakistan), and additional cargo capacity and infrastructure in Brussels (Belgium), Sydney (Australia) and Toronto (Canada).

In addition, the company has recently announced that it would invest over €200 million in its operations in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) and operate one of the world’s largest and most advanced cargo facilities, dnata Cargo City Amsterdam, at Schiphol Airport.

Dnata provides quality and reliable ground handling, cargo, catering and retail services at more than 120 airports in 19 countries.

