Covid-19: Widespread flight cancellations continue as Omicron spreads

UAE travel: Emirates 'in close touch' with Indian authorities to operate flights at 100% capacity
Airline expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months
Aviation1 week ago
Hundreds of flights were cancelled Wednesday as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travellers and for airlines that are having to cobble together flight crews as pilots, flight attendants and ground crews become infected or are exposed to others who have been.
More than 850 flights were cancelled by midday Wednesday and that number has ticked higher throughout the day, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware. There were nearly 1,300 cancellations for flights entering, leaving or inside the US Tuesday, and about 1,500 on Monday.
Cancellations began to spike the day before Christmas during what is already a buzzing pace for airlines this time of year.
ALSO READ:
Delta, United and JetBlue have all said that the omicron variant was causing enough staffing issues that flights were cancelled.
SkyWest led US carriers with 195 cancellations, followed by United with 158 and Delta with 103. SkyWest, a regional airline based in Utah, has suffered an elevated level of cancellations after severe weather hit several of its hubs, but it’s reporting the same staffing issues due to Covid-19.
The Pacific Northwest was slammed with cold and heavy snow over the weekend. Among US airports, Seattle-Tacoma had the highest percentage of incoming and outgoing flights cancelled Wednesday, according to FlightAware.
Omicron has intensified already significant staffing issues for airlines, which winnowed workforces in 2020 as air travel collapsed, only to be broadsided when vaccination rates jumped and millions of people felt comfortable flying again this year.
That could translate to travel headaches for hundreds of thousands of people if cancellations maintain the current pace into the weekend. The Transportation Security Administration expects the Monday after New Year’s will be one of the busiest days of the holiday season.
According to TSA checkpoint data, the numbers of people flying this holiday season far exceeds last year — before Covid-19 vaccinations were available — but still trails 2019 traveler numbers.
Airline expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months
Aviation1 week ago
"We are talking about changing the way we work across the entire company," the company's chief engineer said.
Aviation1 week ago
Even though no more A380s will be built, the Dubai airline will keep flying them for years
Aviation1 week ago
Passengers will have unlimited free rebooking and cancellation options
Aviation1 week ago
Etihad will tap Kyndryl to work closely with leading cloud providers to select fit-for-purpose cloud platforms that are based on the specific requirements of Etihad’s mission-critical workloads
Aviation2 weeks ago
Man was sent back to Mumbai on the same flight after getting the requisite clearances from authorities in Abu Dhabi
Aviation2 weeks ago
Dubai-based carrier's 50th Anniversary livery to make debut in the Kingdom tomorrow
Aviation2 weeks ago
Filights to operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, from February 7
Aviation2 weeks ago