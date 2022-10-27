Covid-19: Minimum international flight waivers ended at some US airports

Airlines can lose their slots at congested airports if they do not use them at least 80% of the time, the aviation regulator said

By Reuters Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 7:56 AM

On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that it was ending temporary waivers of minimum international flight requirements at some major US airports. These were first adopted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines can lose their slots at congested airports if they do not use them at least 80 per cent of the time. The FAA also said that it was not extending waivers that would expire on Saturday, at New York’s John F Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, as well as the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The aviation regulator stated that current conditions did not "support a broad waiver of the minimum slot usage rules for all international operations or for carriers that may not operate for other reasons".

