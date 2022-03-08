UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Covid-19: India to resume regular international flights

Services to resume from March 27

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 4:09 PM

After two years, India will resume regular international flight operations from March 27.

Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022.

International operations shall be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel: Civil Aviation Ministry


More news from Aviation
Turkey’s Ayci declines Air India CEO role

Aviation

Turkey’s Ayci declines Air India CEO role

Ayci — who oversaw extensive cost-cutting at Turkish Airlines — was chosen as the debt-ridden carrier’s first foreign CEO in mid-February after Tata group bought it back from the government following 69 years in state ownership

Aviation6 days ago