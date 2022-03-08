Covid-19: India to resume regular international flights

After two years, India will resume regular international flight operations from March 27.
Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022.
International operations shall be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel: Civil Aviation Ministry
This is the sixth consecutive loss for the Abu Dhabi carrier, with accumulated losses of around $7.8 billion since 2016. Etihad started its turnaround drive four years ago
Aviation6 days ago
Ayci — who oversaw extensive cost-cutting at Turkish Airlines — was chosen as the debt-ridden carrier’s first foreign CEO in mid-February after Tata group bought it back from the government following 69 years in state ownership
Aviation6 days ago
On February 14, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of the former chairman of Turkish Airlines.
Aviation1 week ago
The court claim for damages, in connection with two A350s that Qatar’s national carrier has rejected, came after Qatar Airways sued the planemaker for $600 million over the erosion to the surface of more than 20 previously delivered jets
Aviation1 week ago
The next two months will be busy mainly due to mid-term school breaks and pent-up demand for Expo 2020 Dubai
Aviation1 week ago
A few other categories of passengers are also exempt from this rule
Aviation1 week ago
Rapid PCR test requirement has been withdrawn but passengers do need a negative test result with 48-hour validity before departure
Aviation1 week ago