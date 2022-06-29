Chinese spacecraft acquires never-before-seen images of Mars

The airline will also allow passengers to check in up to five litres of holy Zamzam water
Aviation1 week ago
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported on Wednesday.
China’s Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February 2021 on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space.
Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked.
In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European Space Agency had discovered water under the ice of the planet’s south pole.
Locating subsurface water is key to determining the planet’s potential for life, as well as providing a permanent resource for any human exploration there.
ALSO READ:
Other Tianwen-1 images include photographs of the 4,000-kilometre (2,485-mile) long canyon Valles Marineris, and impact craters of highlands in the north of Mars known as Arabia Terra.
Tianwen-1 also sent back high-resolution imagery of the edge of the vast Maunder crater, as well as a top-down view of the 18,000-metre (59,055-foot) Ascraeus Mons, a large shield volcano first detected by NASA’s Mariner 9 spacecraft more than five decades ago.
The airline will also allow passengers to check in up to five litres of holy Zamzam water
Aviation1 week ago
Daily services to Mexico City via Barcelona to start from June 23
Aviation1 week ago
The airline has adopted an effective strategy to minimise the impact of economic crisis and will return to normal operations once the tourism activity picks up in the country.
Aviation1 week ago
Global airlines went on the offensive at the aviation summit in Doha, criticising governments and airports over their handling of the recovery from the pandemic
Aviation1 week ago
Pakistan’s largest private sector airline will start flights to UK and Turkey to expand its international network
Aviation1 week ago
After two SpiceJet incidents, third airline mishap reported in a single day
Aviation1 week ago
Jabalpur-bound plane took off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport
Aviation1 week ago
Plane grounded after locals notice sparks flying out of engine
Aviation1 week ago