Passengers queue outside Terminal 1 after an overnight power cut led to disruptions and cancellations at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, June 23, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 5:57 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 9:45 AM

A flight from Manchester to UAE was delayed on Sunday due to a power outage at the British airport, creating “chaos”.

Emirates airline sent out a message to passengers, informing them of the flight delay. In the early hours of Sunday, Manchester Airport was affected by a significant power cut.

Jasmine B, scheduled to fly on EK0022 from Manchester to Dubai on Sunday, spoke to Khaleej Times.

“My flight was scheduled for 9.50am from Manchester to Dubai. As I was leaving for the airport, I noticed that there was a 3-hour delay in my flight. However, I didn’t think much of it and assumed a technical error or shortage of planes," she said.

"I got to the airport at 7am and was not informed of my flight cancellation until 9.45am, after standing outside the airport for over 2 hours,” Jasmine added.

“Nobody was being let in or let out and the updates during the waiting period were non-existent, we were kept being told to ‘just wait’. There were numerous mothers, with their young children, sitting on the side of the road. They had been there since the early hours of the morning. We were eventually informed about the mass power cut in the airport,” she said.

Now, Jasmine’s flight from Manchester to Dubai will depart on Monday at 12.30pm.

Power has been restored but the outage affected important systems, including the processing of boarding cards and baggage screening, which has caused significant delays, particularly in Terminals 1 and 2, the British airport said.

All flights from Terminals 1 and 2 have been cancelled until further notice and passengers due to travel from those terminals are advised not to come to the airport and to stay in touch with their airlines, Britain’s third busiest airport said in an advisory on Sunday.

Passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise by their airline, but the flights could be affected by delays, according to the advisory.

Manchester airport alerted that some arriving flights were being diverted to other airports, which meant that people arriving to receive passengers from the airport should check before setting out.