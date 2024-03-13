Dubai-Manila flights: 23kg extra baggage allowance announced in new Ramadan promotion

Fajr Capital-led consortium to acquire a 65% stake in the Company’s GCC business
Travellers flying to Manila from Dubai can get an extra baggage allowance during the holy month of Ramadan, the Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced.
The special offer applies to those who are booking their trips or travelling from March 12 to April 3, 2024, the carrier said in an advisory. It will be valid for both one-way and roundtrip flights.
PAL passengers can usually check in two pieces of luggage weighing 23kg each. With the promo, they will be allowed to carry a third piece at 23kg. This means a traveller will have a total of 69kg baggage allowance.
The promo is supposed to reflect on PAL's website, however, if it's not showing up, travellers may call the airline's Dubai office at 04 3166632.
Terms, conditions and blackout dates apply, the airline said.
