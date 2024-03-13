UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai-Manila flights: 23kg extra baggage allowance announced in new Ramadan promotion

With the special offer, travellers will be able to check in three pieces of luggage weighing a total of 69kg

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo
File photo

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 12:12 PM

Last updated: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 10:28 PM

Travellers flying to Manila from Dubai can get an extra baggage allowance during the holy month of Ramadan, the Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced.

The special offer applies to those who are booking their trips or travelling from March 12 to April 3, 2024, the carrier said in an advisory. It will be valid for both one-way and roundtrip flights.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

PAL passengers can usually check in two pieces of luggage weighing 23kg each. With the promo, they will be allowed to carry a third piece at 23kg. This means a traveller will have a total of 69kg baggage allowance.

The promo is supposed to reflect on PAL's website, however, if it's not showing up, travellers may call the airline's Dubai office at 04 3166632.

Terms, conditions and blackout dates apply, the airline said.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Business