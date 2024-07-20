Dubai: Check-ins resume after temporary suspension caused by fire at Terminal 2

The industry faces slowing sales while investment in capacity and technology development outpace demand
Check-ins resumed at Terminal 2 on Saturday night after it was temporarily suspended due to a fire incident, a Dubai International Airport (DXB) spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.
"Check-in at Terminal 2 is now operating normally," DXB said. The check-in services in the terminal, used by roughly 50 different airlines, were impacted on July 20 and after over 40 minutes authorities announced the resumption of the system.
The authority earlier said in a statement that a minor fire had broken out, which is why check-ins had been suspended temporarily. The fire was "immediately brought under control by the airport fire services", it said in the statement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"We regret the inconvenience and are currently working with service partners to resolve the situation," it added.
This terminal has four main levels open to passengers, with Level 1 containing the arrivals area. Level 3 is home to the departures area where you'll go if you are flying out of Dubai. The check-in counters are located here, as well as ticket sale desk and cashier services.
Dubai Terminal 2 is the main hub for Dubai's own budget airline called flydubai and caters for scheduled and charter flights for a wide range of carriers.
ALSO READ:
The industry faces slowing sales while investment in capacity and technology development outpace demand
Tokyo may have bought nearly 6 trillion yen last week to lift the frail yen away from the 38-year lows since the start of the month
Proceeds from the debt sale will be applied to finance or invest in Eligible Social Projects
The agreement includes hotels, tourism destinations and infrastructure enhancement at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport
The country has to make huge investments in aquaculture if it wants to meet the food security target by 2051
Since the bill is nearing the end of its legislative approvals, it is likely to be introduced in 2025
They reportedly provide data centre services in locations outside China
Markets are fully pricing in the inevitable September Fed rate cut while odds of another cut in December stand at above 60 per cent, say analysts