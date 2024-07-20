Dubai: Check-ins resume after temporary suspension caused by fire at Terminal 2

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 10:26 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 7:44 AM

Check-ins resumed at Terminal 2 on Saturday night after it was temporarily suspended due to a fire incident, a Dubai International Airport (DXB) spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.

"Check-in at Terminal 2 is now operating normally," DXB said. The check-in services in the terminal, used by roughly 50 different airlines, were impacted on July 20 and after over 40 minutes authorities announced the resumption of the system.

The authority earlier said in a statement that a minor fire had broken out, which is why check-ins had been suspended temporarily. The fire was "immediately brought under control by the airport fire services", it said in the statement.

"We regret the inconvenience and are currently working with service partners to resolve the situation," it added.