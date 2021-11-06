Boeing directors agree to $237.5m settlement over MAX safety oversight

The proposed settlement agreement will require the election of an additional board director with aviation safety oversight expertise

Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 1:54 AM

Boeing Co current and former company directors have reached a $237.5 million settlement with shareholders to settle a lawsuit over the safety oversight of the 737 MAX, settlement documents seen by Reuters show.

The proposed settlement agreement, which is being filed in Delaware Chancery Court late on Friday, will require the election of an additional board director with aviation safety oversight expertise and the creation of an ombudsperson programme.

It also requires amending the company by-laws to require the separation of the CEO and board chair positions. The financial penalty is to be paid by insurers to Boeing, the documents show.