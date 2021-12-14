Baggage handler falls asleep in plane's cargo hold, reaches Abu Dhabi

Man was sent back to Mumbai on the same flight after getting the requisite clearances from authorities in Abu Dhabi

Reuters

By PTI Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 8:15 PM

A loader of IndiGo fell asleep in the cargo compartment of the airline's Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight, but was found safe on arrival in the capital city of the UAE, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday.

After the loading of baggage in the aircraft, the loader fell asleep behind the baggage on Sunday's flight, they said.

The cargo door was closed and the loader woke up as the aircraft took off from the Mumbai airport, the officials informed.

After the aircraft landed in Abu Dhabi, a medical examination was conducted on the laoder by the authorities and his physical condition was found to be stable and normal, they said.

After getting the requisite clearances from the Abu Dhabi authorities, he was flown back to Mumbai as a passenger on the same aircraft, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

The airline personnel involved in the incident has been off-rostered pending an investigation, they added.

Asked about the matter, an IndiGo spokesperson told PTI, ''We are aware of the incident and the requisite authorities have been informed. The matter is under investigation.''