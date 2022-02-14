Air India appoints ex-Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci as new CEO

Authorities urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses across the country
Aviation1 week ago
Tata Sons on Monday announced the appointment of former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci CEO and managing director of Air India.
“Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Son.
“I am delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group.
"Working closely with colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” Ayci said.
Ilker Ayci will assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022.
ALSO READ:
Tata Group officially took over Air India from the Indian government in the last week of January after the completion of all formalities.
“All formalities have been completed,” Tuhin K. Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam), told the media last month.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Authorities urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses across the country
Aviation1 week ago
Dnata Cargo City Amsterdam will significantly enhance cargo capacity in The Netherlands and create new, direct jobs with dnata
Aviation1 week ago
Crash killed all 157 people on board and triggered the global grounding of the aircraft.
Aviation1 week ago
Jyotiraditya Scindia says airports will be built in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra
Aviation1 week ago
The flight was forced to land in Minsk, where Belarusian authorities arrested a dissident journalist and his partner
Aviation2 weeks ago
Flights to countries to start operating from January 29.
Aviation2 weeks ago
The Tata Group will now have a 100 per cent stake in Air India
Aviation2 weeks ago
Packages are available for travel between February 12 and 16.
Aviation2 weeks ago