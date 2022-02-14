Air India appoints ex-Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci as new CEO

Tata Group officially took over Air India from the Indian government in the last week of January

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 3:17 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 3:27 PM

Tata Sons on Monday announced the appointment of former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci CEO and managing director of Air India.

“Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Son.

“I am delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group.

"Working closely with colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” Ayci said.

Ilker Ayci will assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022.

Tata Group officially took over Air India from the Indian government in the last week of January after the completion of all formalities.

“All formalities have been completed,” Tuhin K. Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam), told the media last month.

