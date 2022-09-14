UAE

Air France to pay bonus, hike wages for all staff categories amid inflation

Pay will be lifted by 2% in November, with a further 2.5% increase due in February, 2023

File
File

By Reuters

Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 4:30 PM

Air France on Wednesday announced it would raise salaries for all staff categories by a total of 5% in anticipation of wage talks due next year, and make a 1,000 euro bonus payment to its workforce.

The measures are part of the company's efforts to help workers cope with high inflation, the airline said in a statement.

Wages will be lifted by 2% in November, the company said, with a further 2.5% increase due in February, 2023 and an additional 0.5% increase will be proposed at wage talks in May.

