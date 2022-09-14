Air France to pay bonus, hike wages for all staff categories amid inflation

Capital expects 150,000 visitors to arrive daily once four-week tournament begins
Air France on Wednesday announced it would raise salaries for all staff categories by a total of 5% in anticipation of wage talks due next year, and make a 1,000 euro bonus payment to its workforce.
The measures are part of the company's efforts to help workers cope with high inflation, the airline said in a statement.
Wages will be lifted by 2% in November, the company said, with a further 2.5% increase due in February, 2023 and an additional 0.5% increase will be proposed at wage talks in May.
ALSO READ:
Capital expects 150,000 visitors to arrive daily once four-week tournament begins
Union demanding a 5.5 per cent wage increase
‘We are disappointed we have been unable to reach an agreement despite offering reasonable pay increases’
This comes as a part of major overhaul to automate non-sensitive duties
There were 22 people on board the aircraft
Airline's new humanitarian airbridge to be available to organisations based at International Humanitarian City
The statement says the move would affect 130,000 passengers
Airline to deploy newly retrofitted A380s starting from December