Air Arabia launches new route connecting Sharjah to Milan

The new direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Milan Bergamo Airport with four weekly flights starting from December 7, 2022

By Staff Report Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 5:27 PM

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the launch of its direct flights from Sharjah to the city of Milan in Italy.

The new direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Milan Bergamo Airport with four weekly flights starting from December 7, 2022.

Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer, Air Arabia, said Milan is the latest addition to our growing network from Sharjah and provides our customer base in the UAE and beyond with the opportunity to travel to Italy with our renowned value driven product.

"The launch of Air Arabia’s direct flights to Milan reaffirms our commitment to continuously offer our customers new destinations to discover while providing them with affordable and value driven air travel. We look forward to the start of the flights to Milan and to welcome our customers to explore this marvelous city,” he said.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Milan by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

-- business@khaleejtimes.com