UAE: Audi, Mercedes, Tesla, GMC to feature in Mena's first-ever electric vehicle exhibition

More than 600 top delegates and 200 exhibitors will feature in the three-day event

NAVYA Vehicle launching at Masdar City in Abu Dhabi. Photo by Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 7:27 PM

The first edition of the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) will be held in Abu Dhabi from May 23 to 25.

This is a first-of-its-kind conference and exhibition for electric vehicles in the Mena region, said top officials from Abu Dhabi-headquartered Nirvana Holding, which will organise the event in partnership with Masdar and ADNEC.

More than 600 top delegates and 200 exhibitors will feature in the three-day event where hundreds of companies like Audi, Mercedes, Tesla, and GMC will showcase the latest technologies and sustainable solutions.

Top officials said that in line with the UAE missions: 'Economic Vision 2030' and the 'UAE Energy Strategy 2050', it has become a priority to invest in the electric vehicle sector.

Stephen Severance, head of programme management and marketing, Masdar City, noted the summit is a timely event coming ahead of COP28, which the UAE will host.

"If we are serious about Net Neutrality by 2050, we have to be serious about electrification," he said during the press conference.

Severance noted that Masdar has been committed to advancing sustainable mobility.

"An event like EVIS represents the perfect platform to showcase solutions to make the transportation sector more energy-efficient and deliver a more sustainable future."

Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of Nirvana Holding, said: "We have been seeing a rapidly growing interest in electric vehicles in the region, and we are proud to bring an event of this scale to Abu Dhabi."

Naser Ali Al Bahri, managing director of events and conferences, underlined that e-mobility transformation is mandatory.

"This event is a convergence of all the developments and innovations happening in the e-mobility world, whether it be land, sea or air. It really is an event of the future and one that will see many editions to come."

Dr Nasser Saidi, chairman, Clean Energy Business Council, partnering with the summit, stressed on the sufficient investments made to EV infrastructure.

"Steps should be taken to make it attractive to own an EV. We see EVIS as a potential platform for the electric mobility sector across the Mena region."

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, chief commercial officer, ADNEC Group, said the summit would be a catalyst in steering the region's transition towards e-mobility.

"We are looking forward to hosting this conference at ADNEC, which reaffirms Abu Dhabi government's focus on renewable energy and clean transportation technologies, in addition to our commitment to a Net-Zero future. "