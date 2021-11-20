Tesla drivers back behind wheel after server problem

Ford has been struggling for years to make a mark in Indian automotive market
Auto2 months ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk reported late Friday that an app problem that was keeping a number of drivers worldwide from using their cars was on the mend after a server issue was resolved.
Multiple Tesla drivers tweeted that they were no longer able to start their cars with their phone apps and had to use keycards if they were lucky enough to be carrying theirs with them.
Musk responded directly to a South Korean driver who reported receiving a message about a server error while attempting to connect with his Tesla Model 3 via the app on his iPhone.
Functionality should “be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic,” Musk tweeted.
“Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.
But drivers had already posted a multitude of complaints online, such as one who tweeted: “im stuck an hour away from home because i normally use my phone to start car.”
Another lamented that “THOUSANDS of @Tesla owners are locked out of their vehicles because Tesla servers went down over two hours ago.”
“I’m one of them. They said we’d be helping the environment by owning an electric vehicle, but ‘Walking’ isn’t what I had in mind.”
The problem seemed widespread with tweets surfacing in countries such as the United States, Canada, Denmark and Germany. — AFP
Ford has been struggling for years to make a mark in Indian automotive market
Auto2 months ago
High price tag on these vehicles has resulted in mind-boggling discounted value
Auto1 year ago
EV firms NIO, XPeng, Li Auto and WM Motor have raised more than $8B between them this year
Auto1 year ago
Tesla shares dropped about six percent in after-market trades as investors learned the road ahead was not short.
Auto1 year ago
The announcement builds on work the companies have been doing jointly on electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles
Auto1 year ago
Fiat Chrysler says driving on electricity is a big attraction for many buyers who want to travel quietly and without pollution
Auto1 year ago
Generating, trading power could help US EV maker lower running costs of its cars at a time rival automakers are churning out new electric models
Auto1 year ago
To date, more than 40 million US vehicles equipped with 60 million defective Takata air bags have been recalled because the inflators can explode when deployed.
Auto1 year ago