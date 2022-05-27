Tesla will not build EVs in India unless it is allowed to service and sell cars, Musk says

The company has plans to set up plant in Indonesia

Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Fri 27 May 2022, 11:26 PM Last updated: Fri 27 May 2022, 11:44 PM

Electric car manufacturer Tesla has said it will not set up a manufacturing plant in India unless it is allowed to sell and service their cars in the country, the company’s founder and CEO Elon Musk said Friday.

“Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars,” Musk tweeted.

The tweet came in response to a query about Telsa’s plans for India.

Tesla’s entry in India has put on hold ever since the EV manufacturer failed to secure lower import taxes. India levies a 60 per cent duty on EVs priced $40,000 or lower and 100 per cent after that.

According to a Reuters report, the Indian government has been pushing Tesla to commit to manufacturing locally before it agrees to lower tariffs.

Meanwhile, Tesla is looking to sign an agreement to build an electric vehicle and battery factory in Indonesia, according to reports.