Move over, Tesla! Swedish electric vehicles drive into UAE

Sweden’s premium electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar has driven into the UAE and has appointed Al-Futtaim Group as its representative in the region.

Globally, Polestar cars are purchased online through a simplified digital process, which is complemented by physical retail locations known around the world as Polestar Spaces and Polestar Destinations.

The first Polestar Destination in the UAE is planned to open to the public in Dubai later in 2022.

The company will initially roll out its fully-electric vehicle Polestar 2 which was the first car in the world to feature Google built-in.

The Android Automotive OS infotainment system provides a solid and adaptable digital environment for apps and vehicle functions to coexist and brings embedded Google services to a car for the first time – including the Google Assistant, Google Maps with support for electric vehicles and the Google Play Store. Natural voice control and an 11-inch touch screen display bring the new interface to life.

Currently, American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla dominates the local eco-friendly car market.

UAE market

The UAE’s electric vehicle market is expected to grow at a 32.1 per cent compound annual growth rate between 2019 and 2025, thanks to government policies and incentives and advanced EV infrastructure.

In the UAE, the Polestar 2 model range will include three versions.

— The range-topping long-range dual motor variant has two electric motors and a 78 kWh battery, with a total output of 408 hp and 660 Nm, and up to 482 km electric range.

— The long-range single motor version with a battery capacity of 78 kWh, a 231 hp/ 330 Nm powertrain and up to 542 km electric range will be available in the UAE later in 2022.

— The standard range single motor version will feature the same 231 hp / 330 Nm electric motor, up to 444 km* electric range and a 69-kWh battery pack.

“As a premium electric challenger brand, we found a natural partner in Al-Futtaim Group, and we are pleased to join their portfolio of automotive brands,” said Nils Mösko, head of strategy and business development at Polestar.

“Al-Futtaim’s customer-centric approach will continue to enrich our customers’ lives as we introduce the UAE’s residents to the Polestar experience and the market-leading premium electric Polestar 2,” said Mohamed Kassem, general manager for Polestar in the UAE.

