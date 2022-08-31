Look: Tesla hits Dubai deserts during peak summer for 'extreme heat testing'

Photos show engineering team dune bashing in high-performing electric SUVs

Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 11:48 AM Last updated: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 12:10 PM

Tesla headed to Dubai recently to test its cars in the 'extreme heat'.

The American multinational automotive and clean energy company took to social media to share stunning images of their vehicles bashing dunes and navigating rugged terrains.

One image shows an engineer driving the ultra-fast X Plaid, touted as the highest performing SUV ever built.

According to Tesla, the tri-motor all-wheel-drive can hit 96k kmph from a standstill in less than 2.5 seconds.

Another picture shows an engineer posing with a goat. A third picture shows the X Plaid next to a camel.

'Our field quality engineers head to Dubai at the hottest time of the year for extreme heat and durability testing. Temperatures reach over 122°F/50°C', the company wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ: