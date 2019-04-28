K 1600: The lightest massive bike you'll ever own

The K 1600 Grand America

Not only was the enormous bike good in the turns and light and poised to the touch, it is also literally not as heavy as it looks at 364kg.

AS THE UAE thermostat notches up another degree or two (seemingly hourly), we thought we could just about squeeze in one more motorbike review before the thought of being exposed to the elements when riding becomes less appealing than a dinner party conversation on Brexit. At the moment it's clear blue skies and light breezes on a Friday morning, so there is an almost aching urge to get out on the open road. This week we did it with a BMW K 1600 Grand America: hands-down one of the most surprising bikes we've ever enjoyed. Why? Well, we almost take for granted every BMW Motorrad we try will be expertly engineered. By that we mean any model will be well-balanced, quick, the clutch and acceleration sharp and - most importantly for us - you'll feel confident and stable in the corners from the off. Getting the feel for diving into a bend can occasionally take some time, but if a BMW comes calling, usually one go is all that's necessary. And then the K 1600 Grand America showed up. Surely something with these dimensions wouldn't live up to the reputation? It has an armchair and three storage bins on the back for goodness sake! How wrong we could be. Not only was the enormous bike good in the turns and light and poised to the touch, it is also literally not as heavy as it looks at 364kg. Here's what else we discovered.

A spritely turn of speed

With it's 1649cc, six-cylinder engine producing 160hp and a beautifully smooth, not overly rambunctious noise, you can fly through the six gears up to a potential top speed of 162km/h, although we never took it over 120. we promise. 'Effortless' is the word that springs to mind when we're judging the Grand America's performance. Sprinting from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds, you'd be forgiven for believing you were not going at quite that velocity, firstly by the ease with which it is achieved - gear changes are almost unnoticeable - but also the protection from the regular rush of air the windshield provides and the lack of any frame vibration. We mean zero. Zilch. None at all. It is like the bike is gliding.

You mentioned the corners?

Oh yeah, the best bit. Sweeping proclamation: the K 1600 Grand America is not only as good at cornering as its stable mates, arguably it is better because it is doing so with more heft. We honestly do not know how BMW have done it. Witchcraft, perhaps? This bike goes over like its tyres are stuck to the tarmac and springs back up with the smallest twitch of the handlebars even laden with two people, which with our generous proportions (to put it diplomatically) is no mean feat. We were astounded every time.

Is it fun, though?

It depends on what you desire from your motorcycle. If nipping in and out of traffic and hopping over short distances appeal, although the K 1600 can take such journeys in its stride, you might want to look elsewhere. But for everything else, especially touring for a good few hours, we can't think of anything better. Sometimes BMWs can be accused of lacking personality, but we don't feel this holds any truck here. It's so comfortable, easily manageable, good looking, fast and built for the trips we all love - you are going to fall head over heels. It's the whole package.

Specs

Engine: 1649cc

Power: 160hp

Torque: 175Nm

Top speed: 162km/h

0-100km/h: 3.2 secs

