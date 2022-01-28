Giti Tire returns with action-packed 2022 Formula Racing in UAE

Championship announces 28-strong entry for Yas Marina 2022 season opener in Abu Dhabi

Despite challenging conditions, UAE venues are capable of hosting large-scale international sporting events, experts said ahead of the event

Fri 28 Jan 2022

Giti Tire has announced the return of an action-packed Formula Regional Asian Championship (FRAC) certified by FIA with a 28-car entry for the opening round of the 2022 season at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.

The organisers of this racing season noted that despite the challenging conditions due to Covid-19, UAE venues were more than capable of hosting international sporting events. This was best reflected in the ongoing extremely successful Expo 2020 Dubai, as welll as the full adherence to the strict SOPs issued by the UAE government. In addition, the race series is notable as the first formula event in the UAE since the historic finale of the 2021 Formula 1 season at Yas Marina.

A special feature of this year’s FRAC is that the Emirati racing family of Khaled Al-Qubaisi with daughters Amna Al-Qubaisi and Hamda Al-Qubaisi all are taking part together in the Formula Regional Asian Championship season. The series this year has been rebranded from ‘F3 Asian Championship’ Certified By FIA. Giti Tire is a key sponsor and full tire provider for the 2022 season from January to February 2022. The first round of 1-3 races took place Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.

The entry includes drivers representing 15 nations competing with eight of the world’s premier junior single seater teams, among them four F1 junior academy talents.

Reigning champions Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema, which won the title last year with newly-signed Alfa Romeo F1 driver Zhou Guanyu, enters five cars. Red Bull Junior Team member, 16-year-old American Jak Crawford, makes his FRAC debut with the team following his debut season in the FIA Formula 3 Championship last year. Joining him is Mercedes Junior Team Estonian Paul Aron, 17, and three members of the pioneering Emirati racing family of Al Qubaisi; father Khaled and daughters Hamda and Amna.

A four-car entry for the season start from two-time team champions Hitech Grand Prix is headed by Red Bull Junior Team driver and 2021 Formula Regional European Championship (FREC) Rookie champion Isack Hadjar.

Hong Kong SAR-based BlackArts Racing, which took a clean-sweep of Driver, Team and Masters titles in 2020, returns with 20-year-old Luxembourger Brice Morabito, back on track after contesting the Austrian F3 Cup in 2020.

Mumbai Falcons India Racing, which made its series debut last season, is back with a trio of strong title contenders. Ferrari Driver Academy member Dino Beganovic took four podiums in the nine FRAC races he contested last year, and returns for a full season tilt at the title this time around.

The season, supported by Giti Tire, sees the return of Turkish talent Cem Bolukbasi, this time with Australian-based Evans GP.

The two-car Evans GP Academy entry, meanwhile, features Hungarian Levente Révész, making his single seater debut, and American David Morales, racing in the Middle East for the first time in his career.

Pinnacle Motorsport, with whom Pierre-Louis Chovet finished runner-up in 2021, returns with a four-car entry headed by exciting 17-year-old Dutchman Dilano van’t Hoff.

French team 3Y by R-ace GP joins the championship for the first time in 2022, and boasts a strong driver line-up.

