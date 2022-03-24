Emirates Motor Company opens UAE’s first-of-its-kind Mercedes-Benz Boutique showroom

Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 7:09 PM

Emirates Motor Company, the authorised general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, opened the first-of-its-kind Mercedes-Benz Boutique showroom in Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.

The new, 360 square-metre boutique occupies a central location in Yas Mall and will be home to various Mercedes-Benz models, ranging from sports cars to sedans. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a wide range of branded fashion items and merchandise, ensuring that the boutique is set to become a popular destination for visitors to the mall as well as Mercedes-Benz customers and fans alike.

Emirates Motor Company also launched the all-new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ for the first time in Abu Dhabi. With this new model, the brand is embarking on its all-electric future of driving performance. The first battery-electric AMG production model is based on the Mercedes EQ architecture for luxury and executive-class vehicles. It impresses with brand-specific features that the customer can experience directly: from the cutting-edge technology to the exterior/interior design and the emotive vehicle sound.

Martin Schulz, president & CEO at Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, said: “Traditional dealerships have been the reliable automotive retail format for decades. However, times have changed. These days, customers also want to be fascinated, excited, convinced and served in a convenient manner. This new boutique in Yas Mall has been designed with the customer in mind and is the perfect complementary format to our fantastic full-scale Mercedes-Benz showroom and service centre in Airport Road. It follows an innovative new retail format and is designed to get us closer to our Abu Dhabi customers by creating an additional personal and memorable space in the emirate.”

Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, chairman of Al Fahim Group, said: “We are particularly excited to link up with Aldar to open this first-of-its-kind showroom. The focus is on the extensive shopping area, which will sell a wide selection of Mercedes-Benz fashion items, merchandise and other lifestyle accessories, in a bright and friendly setting. This facility is part of our group strategy to expand and provide added value services for our customers and fans of the brand.”

Saoud Khoory, chief retail officer at Aldar Investment, added: “The introduction of Mercedes-Benz boutique showroom complements our efforts to deliver unique and enriching experiences for our visitors at Yas Mall. We will continue to work with like-minded partners, such as Emirates Motor Company, to present new innovative concepts and world-class retail experiences.”

“This outstanding addition to our Abu Dhabi showrooms will set the bar for design as well as service. We’re thrilled to be expanding our footprint at this location and can’t wait to welcome in new and existing customers for a truly first-class brand experience. In terms of vehicles and world-class facilities, this site will be a completely new experience for returning and new customers alike,” added Mohammed Ghazi Al Momani, GM at Emirates Motor Company.

