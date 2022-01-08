Change your car's colour with an app

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.13 million shares of Tesla.
Auto3 weeks ago
German carmaker BMW has unveiled the world's first "colour-changing" car at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
The concept car, called the BMW iX Flow, uses electronic ink technology normally found in e-readers to transform the car's exterior into a variety of patterns in grey and white.
"This is really energy efficient colour change using the technology E Ink," said BMW research engineer Stella Clarke. "So we took this material — it's kind of a thick paper — and our challenge was to get this on a 3D object like our cars."
When stimulated by electrical signals controlled by a phone app, the material brings different pigments to the surface, causing the car to take on a different shade or design, such as racing stripes.
In the future, the changes would also be controlled by a button on the car's dashboard or perhaps even by hand gestures, Clarke said.
No energy is needed to maintain the colour the driver selects, according to BMW.
"My favourite use case is the use of colour to influence sunlight reflections," said Clarke. "On a hot, sunny day like today, you could switch the colour white to reflect sunlight. On a cold day, you could switch it black to absorb the heat."
Though the vehicle displayed at CES could only alternate between grey and white, the technology will be expanded to cover a spectrum of colour, according to BMW.
He also exercised stock options to buy 2.13 million shares of Tesla.
Auto3 weeks ago
Technology advances, economic shifts, and altered buyer behaviour to drive sector change
Auto3 weeks ago
Owner of Tesla says he could play games and even browse internet while driving
Auto4 weeks ago
The world around us is changing at a faster rate than ever and the automotive sector is no different!
Auto4 weeks ago
Multiple Tesla drivers tweeted that they were no longer able to start their cars with their phone apps and had to use keycards if they were lucky enough to be carrying theirs with them
Auto1 month ago
He had earlier offloaded about $5 billion worth of stock following a poll of his followers on Twitter.
Auto1 month ago
Musk recently polled Twitter users about selling 10% of his stake, with a majority saying they agreed with the sale.
Auto1 month ago
The Ministry of Interior will submit a report on the test results
Auto1 month ago