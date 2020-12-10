Ask the therapist: Must one remain calm even when anxious?

My best friend is someone who absorbs all grief. I have seen her smiling through the worst of times. While we often tend to make a virtue of it, could not expressing oneself to the near-and-dear ones also have psychological setbacks? Annie Paulose

Dear Annie,

Thank you for showing such concern for your friend! I can understand why you would treasure a friend who can remain positive and supportive even in the hardest of situations. On the outside, with her smiling disposition, it might appear that she is handling things very well. Yet, your concern about her mental wellbeing is legitimate.

There are many reasons why individuals, like your friend, slip into the role of being the positive supporter of a group, or in a family, even in the worst of times. The reasons for this can be explored during psychotherapy because, like you suspect, it can have a negative impact on her mental health.

From my experience as a psychotherapist, I have met clients who inwardly felt overwhelmed, exhausted, depressed, or anxious, but nobody noticed because on the outside everything looked just fine. I firmly believe that everyone is affected by adversity and it is important that your friend reveals some of her deepest feelings. Like all of us, she needs to have a trusted friend in whom she can confide. If you can be that friend, you can help her benefit from its healing effects.

Wishing you and your friend better mental health,

Doctor Annette

Dr. Annette is an integrated therapist at https://chmc-dubai.com/