Ask the therapist: I am in a dysfunctional marriage

I have been in a dysfunctional marriage for years. My husband is a good man and remains caring and committed. But the bond we once shared is gone. We live like two flatmates under one roof. If we are not walking out of a relationship, that’s only because the marriage has also become our comfort zone. What must we do? — Name withheld

Dear Writer, I was glad to read that, even though you call your marriage dysfunctional and say the shared bond is gone, you value your husband and both of you feel comfortable with each other. That leaves the door open to rebuilding your marriage.

There is only one way to go forward, which is to sit down and calmly and lovingly talk about your marriage with your husband. Have an open and honest exchange of what is missing in your marriage and what you can both do to reconnect like wife and husband. The next step the two of you should consider is going to a marriage counsellor.

A marriage counsellor can act as a neutral, objective party who can help the two of you analyse and address core problems. Often in the protective setting of a counsellor’s office, delicate and hurtful topics are easier to discuss and anger can be better managed. It will help you and your husband gain insight about the underlying problems in your marriage. Together you will decide if these problems can be bridged. If the problems can’t be bridged, it might be necessary to take steps towards a divorce (if acceptable and permissible).

Wishing you and your husband well!

Dr Annette is integrated psychotherapist at https://chmc-dubai.com/