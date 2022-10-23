Xi Jinping secures third term as China's leader

He leads new lineup of top Chinese Communist Party officials at the presentation event for the CCP's seven-member Standing Committee

By AFP Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 8:35 AM Last updated: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 9:37 AM

Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as China's leader on Sunday and promoted some of his closest Communist Party allies.

The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term, Xinhua reported.

"I wish to thank the whole party sincerely for the trust you have placed in us," Xi told journalists at Beijing's Great Hall of the People after the closed-door vote was announced.

He promised to "work diligently in the performance of our duties to prove worthy of the great trust of our party and our people."

Xi was also reappointed head of China's Central Military Commission.

The 69-year-old is now all but certain to sail through to a third term as China's president, due to be formally announced during the government's annual legislative sessions in March.

His anointment came after a week-long Congress of 2,300 hand-picked party delegates during which they endorsed Xi's "core position" in the leadership and approved a sweeping reshuffle that saw former rivals step down.

The 20th Congress elected the new Central Committee of around 200 senior party officials, who then gathered on Sunday to elect Xi and the other members of Standing Committee.

Some of Xi's closest allies were announced in the seven-man committee.

Former Shanghai party chief Li Qiang, a confidante of Xi's, was promoted to number two, making him likely to be named premier at the government's annual legislative sessions next March.

Xi has also overseen China's rise as the world's second-biggest economy, a huge military expansion and a far more aggressive global posture that has drawn strong opposition from the United States.

Sunday's vote brought to an end a triumphant week at which China's top brass hailed their leadership of the country over the last five years.

In his opening speech to its 20th Congress last Sunday, Xi lauded the party's achievements.

Xi also urged party members to steel themselves against numerous challenges including a hardening geopolitical climate.

In an unexpected move that punctured the proceedings at Saturday's Congress closing ceremony, former leader Hu Jintao was led out of the hall.

State media reported late Saturday that Hu had insisted on attending the session despite being unwell.

"When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better," Xinhua said on Twitter.

