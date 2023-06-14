Pakistani vlogger tours India on bike, wins hearts on both sides of the border

Abrar Hassan documented his whole journey, travelling from Kerala to Gujarat and Punjab

Photo: Instagram/wildlensbyabrar

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 9:05 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 10:33 AM

A Pakistani vlogger recently concluded his tour of India on a bike, covering thousands of kilometres and traversing several states. Abrar Hassan documented the whole journey and familiarised his countrymen with the diverse culture, languages, food, and landscapes of India. In the process, he not only made memories but earned praise from both sides of the border.

Abrar Hassan runs a YouTube channel, Wild Lens by Abrar, which is dedicated to his travelling experiences.

Before coming to India this year, the Pakistani national took his BMW bike to European countries such as Germany, Austria, Albania and Croatia, and also rode through Iran, Oman and Turkey, among other nations.

On April 3, Abrar updated his followers that he had kicked off his India tour “after trying to get a visa for years finally this time I made it and not only me but also Rangeeli.” The avid traveller started his journey from the southern state of Kerala and showcased to his viewers the beauty of what is known as "God’s Own Country". Abrar covered everything from the backwaters of Kerala to its food and the warmth he received from the people there.

Abrar then filmed the spectacular palaces of Mysore and arrived in Goa to witness the scenic beaches and mesmerising sunsets. In one of the videos shared by Abrar on Instagram, he showed how a large crowd gathered to welcome him in Mumbai with some asking for his initials on their bike helmet. “Yeh hai Mumbai,” Abrar wrote.

The Pakistani vlogger also visited Ahmedabad and informed his audience about the important landmarks and the history behind them. Abrar went to Rajasthan to cover its famous forts and palaces and highlighted how that landscape changed as he moved from the South to North of India.

In each of his videos, Abrar did not forget to mention the hospitality he witnessed in the host country and how he was delighted to meet Indians in different states. “Every day, I witnessed something different and the friendliness of the locals made it even better,” he captioned one of his photos on Instagram.

On May 28, Abrar crossed into Pakistan through the Wagah Border in Amritsar, Punjab after staying for 30 days and covering 7,000 kms in India.

“The moment I will always remember and I wish one day we can travel freely between these borders,” he wrote alongside a photo of him after crossing the border.