Pakistan: 4 militants killed by security forces

Pakistani security forces on Friday killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the country, the military said.

The operation was conducted in the North Waziristan District of the province after information about the presence of terrorists in the area was received, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) — the military's media wing.

After an intense exchange of fire between the soldiers and the terrorists, four militants were killed, the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

