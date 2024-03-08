Pakistan: 4 militants killed by security forces

Three soldiers were killed and 27 people were wounded in the attack
Pakistani security forces on Friday killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the country, the military said.
The operation was conducted in the North Waziristan District of the province after information about the presence of terrorists in the area was received, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) — the military's media wing.
After an intense exchange of fire between the soldiers and the terrorists, four militants were killed, the ISPR said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.
ALSO READ:
Three soldiers were killed and 27 people were wounded in the attack
The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
The US President says many Americans share concerns about Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war
US said it was concerned about the law, citing respect for religious freedom and equal treatment as a fundamental democratic principle
The fast food chain has about 40,000 restaurants worldwide, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States
BJP top receiver with Rs120 billion; lottery and gaming firm Future Gaming and Hotel Services tops the list with donation of Rs13.68 billion
Petroleum ministry says the reduction by Rs2 will help control inflation and increase consumer confidence and spending
Police say suspected victims of human trafficking were forced into conducting various online scams at a centre in Manila