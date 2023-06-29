India: Passenger attempting to board Dubai flight with live ammunition detained

He did not have the required permissions to carry it onto the aircraft

By Web Desk Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 2:20 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 2:24 PM

A man who was trying to a board a flight from New Delhi to Dubai was detained at the origin airport after authorities found live cartridges in his luggage.

According to ANI, the passenger, Amrish Bishnoi, was caught with six live cartridges, but had no valid documents for carrying live ammunition. The Deccan Herald reported an officer as saying that he did have an all-India pistol licence from the Uttar Pradesh government.

A case has been registered against Bishnoi at the airport police station.

