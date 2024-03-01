Video: 9 injured in blast at Bengaluru's Rameswaram cafe in India

Photo: ANI/X

Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Alok Mohan on Friday informed that nine people were injured in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

"The CM and the Home Minister have been given complete information on the incident. Nine people were injured in the incident. An investigation is underway. We will get feedback from the FSL team. We will respond after receiving the report," he said.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment, police said.

A security guard working at the Rameshwaram Cafe who was present at the time of the incident said, "I was standing outside the cafe. Many customers had come to the hotel. Suddenly there was a loud sound and a fire broke out, causing injuries to the customers inside the hotel."

Explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe caught on CCTV camera



(Video source: Police)

Police teams and fire brigade teams rushed to the blast site and were seen analysing the aftereffects of the explosion. Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of the cafe, which drew attention among residents.

A team of forensic experts has also started collecting evidence from the site of the explosion. A dog squad also arrived at the site of the explosion.

The area was secured by the police and fire brigade teams and the injured were hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader PC Mohan had expressed concerns over the explosion that took place in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe and urged the administration to investigate the incident.

In a post on X, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan said, "Concerned to hear about the mysterious blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency. My thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families. Urging authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of all citizens. Stay safe, Bengaluru."

Also, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who represents Bengaluru South Constituency said that the founder of the cafe informed him that blast has occurred after a customer left a bag in its premises.

The National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha said that the people of Bengaluru are demanding answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"Just spoke to Rameshwaram Cafe founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It's seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddaramaiah," Tejasvi Surya posted on X.

The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours. Further details are awaited.

