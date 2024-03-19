5.4 magnitude quake hits Pakistan's Balochistan province

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 7:51 AM

A 5.4-magnitude moderate earthquake struck Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday and there were no immediate reports of any causalities, authorities said.

"The quake's epicentre was 150 kilometres Northwest of Quetta with a depth of 35 km,” a met official said.

According to details, the earthquake jolts were felt in the capital city of Quetta, Noshki, Chagi, Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Dalbadin, Pishin and some other areas of the province.

The Pakistan Met Office said the earthquake tremors were also felt and recorded at the Pakistan-Iran border areas.

However, officials did not report any casualties from any area where the quake jolts were felt but the Balochistan province in the past has been hit by several strong earthquakes resulting in loss of lives, injuries and huge damage to buildings and houses.

An earthquake in October 2021 in the Harnai area of Balochistan killed 40 people, injured 300 others and caused widespread damage in the remote area.

While on in September 2013, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit many areas of Balochistan causing at least 348 deaths and affecting over 300,000 people in the Awaran and Kech districts with 21,000 houses reportedly damaged. While two days later, another powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Awaran District and other areas killing seven people and injuring scores.

