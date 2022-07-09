Watch: Sri Lankan politician attacked by protesters as agitation erupts on streets

At least 16 people have died and 30 to 40 people are still missing, says official
A viral video that surfaced on Saturday shows a group of protesters attacking a member of parliament on the streets of Colombo, from Sri Lanka.
In the clip, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP and senior vice-president of the party, Rajitha Senaratne, is shown being manhandled by a group of demonstrators.
Massive protests erupted on the roads of the capital as people confronted security personnel while protesting against the worst economic crisis the country has faced.
Police fired teargas and water cannons to control the crowd, but they were unable to hold them back.
Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reportedly fled the country and taken refuge in a naval ship and and will stay there until the situation returns to normal.
