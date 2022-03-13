Watch: Police save man from falling in front of oncoming train at station

Khan described opposition leaders as a 'bouquet of thieves'
The timely intervention of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a man from falling into the gap between the platform and the train at Wadala station in Mumbai on Sunday.
The passenger slipped and fell while boarding a moving local train.
The Central Railway shared a clip of the incident on Twitter, which shows the passenger is falling off the moving train. As soon as the passenger falls on the platform, the RPF constable drags the man safely.
The Central Railway also urged people not to board or deboard a moving train.
