Watch: Massive landslide uproots trees, blocks national highway in Kashmir

Indian road authorities begin works to clear debris as traffic disrupted

By Web Desk Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 11:04 AM

A massive landslide has blocked traffic on a national highway in India's Kashmir region.

According to Greater Kashmir, the incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban on Saturday.

Dramatic footage shows the landslide uprooting trees and leaving a cloud of debris in its wake, while vehicles on the highway come to a standstill.

Officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) say they have already mobilised men and machinery to clear the area and resume the flow of traffic.

