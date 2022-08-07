Watch: Massive landslide uproots trees, blocks national highway in Kashmir

The explosion took place in a busy shopping street
A massive landslide has blocked traffic on a national highway in India's Kashmir region.
According to Greater Kashmir, the incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban on Saturday.
Dramatic footage shows the landslide uprooting trees and leaving a cloud of debris in its wake, while vehicles on the highway come to a standstill.
Officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) say they have already mobilised men and machinery to clear the area and resume the flow of traffic.
ALSO READ:
The explosion took place in a busy shopping street
He was expected to leave the country on August 11
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says government making efforts to revive stalled energy plants
Protesters rally at petrol pumps across country, say increases will disproportionately hit the country's poorest
It has destroyed around one acre of agriculture in the area
He assumed his position earlier this year, and was tasked with supervising 'the production of various types of missiles', CNA said
Monitoring body summons ex-PM on August 23 over poll code violation
He was seen greeting people with folded hands on his way out