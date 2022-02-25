Watch: Indian students take shelter in Ukraine basement amid conflict

“We do not know if this basement is enough for us to survive,” one said.

Screengrab from video

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 9:58 AM

A six-second video, claiming to be of Indian students taking shelter in the basement of a university in Ukraine, has been posted on Twitter by a Mumbai-based NGO.

“We do not know if this basement is enough for us to survive,” said a student. “We urge the Indian government to try to evacuate us.”

Imran Solanki, president, MOYA Young Foundation Aid, Mumbai, tweeted: “Indian students have taken Shelter in the basement of a University in Kharkiv, Ukraine. They are worried as Food, money, essential supply running out. Modi ji 18000 Indians, many of them students, still in #Ukraine. Prayers for the safety of all. #StopWar #RussiaUkraineConflict.”

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has organised safe premises for students who had turned up seeking help. According to reports, it had shared a list of bomb shelters, some located in underground metros.

“While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes, unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times,” the embassy was quoted as informing students. “As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult. For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up.”

Indian students have taken Shelter in the basement of a University in Kharkiv, Ukraine. They are worried as Food, money, essential supply running out. Modi ji 18000 Indians, many of them students, still in #Ukraine. Prayers for the safety of all. #StopWar #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/LnmhK8xUyM — Imran Solanki (@imransolanki313) February 25, 2022

It had arranged safe premises for students who could not be accommodated inside its premises. “This process took some time given the ground situation in Kyiv,” an Indian official said. “No Indian national is currently stranded outside the Embassy. As fresh students arrive, they are being moved to the safe premises. Embassy is continuing to assist Indian nationals, including students, in Ukraine.”

Congress leader Manish Tewari urged S. Jaishankar, the Indian external affairs minister, to advise the embassy in Kyiv “to help our young people to the best of their ability. At least allow them to take sheltering in the Embassy premises,” he tweeted. Tewari also posted a video of Indian students outside the embassy.

ALSO READ: