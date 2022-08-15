Watch: From Asha Bhosle to Shaan, 75 legendary musicians perform Jaya Hey 2.0 for Indian Independence Day

Other legendary singers in the video also include Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadeva, Udit Narayan

By Web Desk Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:57 PM

75 legendary musicians from all across India have come together to pay tribute to India's national anthem on Independence day.

Jaya Hey 2.0, currently on the YouTube channel for Ambuja Neotia Group, is a rendition of Rabindranath Tagore's full five verses of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. Only the first verse, Jana Gana Mana, serves as India's national anthem.

The stirring video also includes shots of different parts of the country, showing off the diversity of Indian culture. It was conceptualised, music composed and directed by duo Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das.

"The essence of India as a nation lies in her plurality and unity in diversity. Many have sacrificed their lives to give us our freedom. It is essential that every individual of this county remembers that and collectively make a conscious effort to keep the essence alive," said Ambuja Neotia chairman Harshavardhan Neotia told Hindustan Times.

"As a Group, we had earlier created a similar version of the complete song of Jana Gana Mana in collaboration with 39 performers. This year, paying tribute in reverence to the 75 years of Indian Independence, we have joined hands with 75 singers and musicians to seek inspiration in the words of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore," added Neotia.

ALSO READ:

The artists featured, according to the order of their appearance, are Amjad Ali Khan, Asha Bhosle, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal, P. Unnikrishnan, Bombay Jayashri, Papon, K S Chithra, Rewben Mashangva, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Hariprasad Chaurasia, L Subramaniam, Ambi Subramaniam, V. Selvaganesh, Swaminathan Selvaganesh, Harshavardhan Neotia, Benny Dayal, Bela Shende, Teejan Bai, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Anup Jalota, Shubha Mudgal, Harshdeep Kaur, Salim Merchant, Parvathy Baul, Shankar Mahadevan, Sujatha Mohan, Shweta Mohan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Purbayan Chatterjee, Shaan, Kalpana Patowary, Amit Trivedi, Mahesh Kale, Kumar Sanu, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Shantanu Moitra, Amrit Ramnath, Srinivas, Sadhana Sargam, Kailash Kher, Parveen Sultana, Mame Khan, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Sivamani, Vikku Vinayakram, Rhythm Shaw, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Alka Yagnik, Lou Majaw, Rekha Bhardwaj, Suresh Wadkar, Malini Awasthi, Rupam Islam, Tetseo Sisters, Mohit Chauhan, Aruna Sairam, Vishal Dadlani, Usha Uthup, Bindu Subramaniam, Omkar Dhumal, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Shilpa Rao, Anupam Roy, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Rahul Deshpande, Udit Narayan, Parthiv Gohil, Anwesshaa, Javed Ali, Mahalakshmi Iyer and Sourendro-Soumyojit