Vistara to merge with Air India, says Singapore Airlines

SIA will invest $250 million into Air India as part of the transaction, the carrier said in a statement, with the pair aiming to complete the merger by March 2024

By Reuters

Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 3:17 PM

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) said on Tuesday it would emerge as a 25.1 per cent owner of Air India as part of a deal that would merge its Vistara full-service airline joint venture with Tata Sons into India's national carrier.

SIA will invest $250 million into Air India as part of the transaction, the Singaporean carrier said in a statement, with the pair aiming to complete the merger by March 2024 subject to regulatory approvals.

