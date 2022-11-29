Vistara to merge with Air India, says Singapore Airlines

The student was sent home from school after getting minor treatment for his hand injury
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) said on Tuesday it would emerge as a 25.1 per cent owner of Air India as part of a deal that would merge its Vistara full-service airline joint venture with Tata Sons into India's national carrier.
SIA will invest $250 million into Air India as part of the transaction, the Singaporean carrier said in a statement, with the pair aiming to complete the merger by March 2024 subject to regulatory approvals.
ALSO READ:
The student was sent home from school after getting minor treatment for his hand injury
He made his first public appearance on Saturday since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month
Security beefed up as a precautionary measure amid threats to the leader
South Korean prosecution indicted O Yeong-su without detention for allegedly improperly touching a woman’s body in 2017
The Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology is expected to benefit 12 million Pakistanis in the Balochistan province
The Rs4.66 billion case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate
Just this week, 38 people were killed and two were injured in a fire at a factory situated in central China's Anyang city
'Total 40 fire vehicles and 200-plus fire personnel were deployed' to douse the flames, said the Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg