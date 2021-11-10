Video: Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya confirms she is fine after reports she was shot dead go viral

"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright," she said in a video posted on Instagram.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 5:51 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 6:03 PM

Indian national-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya took to her social media to confirm she is alive and well after news reports claimed she was shot dead at the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Haryana.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Dahiya said: "I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine."

Earlier, it was reported that Dahiya and her brother were shot dead by unknown assailants in Haryana's Sonipat. Reports also claimed the attackers burnt down the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy.

Dahiya had won the bronze medal in the 72kg weight class at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade on Friday.

ALSO READ:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Dahiya and others for their achievements earlier today.