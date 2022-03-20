Video: Over 200 injured in Kerala as temporary audience gallery collapses during football match

At least five people were seriously injured

Screengrab

By ANI Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 1:47 PM

Over 200 people were injured after a temporary audience gallery suddenly collapsed before the start of a football match in the Malappuram district of Kerala on Saturday.

Police said least five people were seriously injured in the incident, which happened on Saturday night around 9pm at Poongod Stadium in Malappuram.

As per the visuals, the organisers and several others rushed to the spot after the incident. People were also seen running on the ground in panic.

The injured have been hospitalised.

Regional football tournaments in the northern district of Kerala are quite popular and thus, the match had attracted thousands of spectators.

ALSO READ: