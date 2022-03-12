Video: Over 20 injured as suspended MLA slams SUV into crowd in Odisha

Delhi's ruling party AAP set for landslide victory in Punjab
More than 20 people, including police personnel, were critically injured after a suspended Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Odisha allegedly rammed his car into a crowd at Banapur block in Khordha district of Odisha on Saturday, said police.
The suspended MLA from Chilika, Prashant Jagdev, was reportedly on his way to Banpur in his SUV for election to the post of block chairperson, scheduled to be held today. A huge crowd had gathered outside the Banapur Block Development Office (BDO) when the incident occurred.
Following the incident, the crowd assaulted Jagdev and vandalized his vehicle. Severely injured in the attack, he was then admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar and is undergoing treatment.
As per preliminary information, 15 BJP workers and one from BJD along with seven cops got injured due to the incident, said police. A probe has been initiated.
"Around 15 BJP workers, a BJD worker, and seven police personnel were injured in the incident. A probe has been initiated into the matter," Balugaon Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said.
Jagdev was suspended from the ruling BJD last year for "anti-party" activities.
After being suspended from BJD in September last year for assaulting a BJP leader near Chilika lake, Jagdev was arrested a month after in connection with the incident. He was later sent to jail after a sessions court rejected his bail petition.
