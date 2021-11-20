Video: Old clip of Rahul Gandhi predicting repeal of Indian farm laws goes viral

"Remember what I said," the Indian Congress leader says in the footage.

Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 9:07 AM

Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may have predicted earlier this year that the controversial farm laws would eventually be repealed.

In an address to the nation on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government's decision to repeal the three laws in a major development. Following the news, Gandhi shared an old video on Twitter, in which he predicts the withdrawal.

"Mark my words. These laws, the government will be forced to take them back. Remember what I said," he says in the now-viral clip that has garnered nearly 2 million views.

He made the comment earlier this year in January while talking to the media at Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu.

In the video, Gandhi also expresses his support for the farmers, saying that he is "very, very proud" of them. "I fully support the farmers and I will continue to stand with them," he had said.

The farm laws were passed in September 2020 to modernise India’s agricultural sector and boost production through private investment. At the time, Modi and the government had said the laws would benefit farmers.

Over the course of several months, farmers protested, saying the laws would devastate their earnings by ending guaranteed pricing and force them to sell their crops to corporations at cheaper prices.

During his speech on Friday, Modi apologised and said he was committed to protecting farmers' welfare by rolling out new initiatives. He also urged farmers to cease their protests and go home.