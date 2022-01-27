Video: Mumbai Police teams up with Amitabh Bachchan to launch special squad for women

Malik was formally sworn in on Monday
Asia2 days ago
'Fearless women – a trademark of Mumbai!' is a lovely, two-minute-plus video brought out by Mumbai police to promote awareness about its new Nirbhaya Squad to tackle crime against women.
Created by Indian filmmaker Rohit Shetty, it has Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice, talking about the steps taken by the police and its women's squad to take on eve-teasers and others harassing women.
The video shows some women being troubled by men in public places, but instead of tolerating them, the women dial the Nirbhaya Squad helpline number (103), which results in policewomen rushing to nab the hooligans.
Bollywood stars have quickly taken to social media platforms to praise the initiative.
Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to promote the video: "Nirbhaya Squad" is a dedicated squad for women in Mumbai City. "103" is a dedicated helpline number that can be used by women in crisis or be used to report any women related crimes."
"Absolutely admirable initiative! "Nirbhaya Squad" is a dedicated squad for women in Mumbai City," tweeted Ajay Devgn. "103 is a dedicated helpline number that can be used by women in crisis or be used to report any women related crimes."
ALSO READ:
Shahid Kapoor wrote on Twitter, "Kudos to the Mumbai police force for implementing a dedicated safety cell called 'Nirbhaya squad'. Created for women's safety and to prevent women related crimes, this squad will be set up in every police station across the city and one can reach out on their helpline number 103 in times of crisis. This is a great initiative and hope it helps curb the harassment against women."
Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted: "Mumbai Police have dedicated their services to ensure every woman feels safe and assured and we're thankful."
Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Fearless women- Trademark of Mumbai Big thank you n congratulations Mumbai Police on the launch of Nirbhaya Squad-dedicated to women safety."
Malik was formally sworn in on Monday
Asia2 days ago
A search-and-rescue operation was begun with the help of navy vessels
Asia3 days ago
Besides Dileep, his younger brother P Sivakumar and brother-in-law T N Suraj among others were asked to present themselves for interrogation
Asia4 days ago
Women activists said two of their comrades were seized from their homes after taking part in a demonstration.
Asia4 days ago
Row between singers started in 2018 when Shafi accused Zafar of harassing her
Asia4 days ago
Progress on vaccination will be a key factor in allowing relaxations
Asia4 days ago
Before Thich Nhat Hanh's return to Vietnam in 2018, he set up retreats around the world and wrote over 100 books including on mindfulness and meditation
Asia4 days ago
Supriya Sahu's video clip shows a small ape playing in a field surrounded by straws in Tamil Nadu.
Asia4 days ago