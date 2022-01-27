Video: Mumbai Police teams up with Amitabh Bachchan to launch special squad for women

The video shows cops of the Nirbhaya Squad rushing to the aid of the women in their patrolling cars

'Fearless women – a trademark of Mumbai!' is a lovely, two-minute-plus video brought out by Mumbai police to promote awareness about its new Nirbhaya Squad to tackle crime against women.

Created by Indian filmmaker Rohit Shetty, it has Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice, talking about the steps taken by the police and its women's squad to take on eve-teasers and others harassing women.

The video shows some women being troubled by men in public places, but instead of tolerating them, the women dial the Nirbhaya Squad helpline number (103), which results in policewomen rushing to nab the hooligans.

“Laangh Ke Ab Tu Laxman Rekha,

Ban Nidar, Ban Nirbhaya!



Fearless women - a trademark of Mumbai!



And now a dedicated squad, which is a reflection of the fearlessness amongst the women in this city - Nirbhaya Squad.#NirhbhayaHelpline103#NirbhayRepublic#NidarRepublic pic.twitter.com/QExkRPDZXL — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 26, 2022

Bollywood stars have quickly taken to social media platforms to praise the initiative.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to promote the video: "Nirbhaya Squad" is a dedicated squad for women in Mumbai City. "103" is a dedicated helpline number that can be used by women in crisis or be used to report any women related crimes."

"Absolutely admirable initiative! "Nirbhaya Squad" is a dedicated squad for women in Mumbai City," tweeted Ajay Devgn. "103 is a dedicated helpline number that can be used by women in crisis or be used to report any women related crimes."

Shahid Kapoor wrote on Twitter, "Kudos to the Mumbai police force for implementing a dedicated safety cell called 'Nirbhaya squad'. Created for women's safety and to prevent women related crimes, this squad will be set up in every police station across the city and one can reach out on their helpline number 103 in times of crisis. This is a great initiative and hope it helps curb the harassment against women."

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted: "Mumbai Police have dedicated their services to ensure every woman feels safe and assured and we're thankful."

Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Fearless women- Trademark of Mumbai Big thank you n congratulations Mumbai Police on the launch of Nirbhaya Squad-dedicated to women safety."