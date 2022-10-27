Video: Indian filmmaker rams car into wife after she caught him with another woman

Around 10 million people were without power in 15 coastal districts, while schools were shut across the southern and southwestern regions
Indian Police have registered a case against filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra for allegedly ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle in Mumbai, an official said.
The filmmaker's wife was injured in the incident, which took place on October 19 in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Andheri, he said.
Mishra is the producer of Hindi film 'Dehati Disco'.
The filmmaker's wife lodged a police complaint against him, saying she came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area, the Amboli police official said on Wednesday.
When she went to confront him, he drove the car to escape from the spot and hit her in the process, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, the official said quoting the complaint.
Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Amboli police station against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.
Further investigation is underway, the official added.
