3 killed as warplane crashes in Iran's Tabriz

The plane hit the ground near a school.

IRNA

By Reuters Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 11:08 AM Last updated: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 12:30 PM

A US-built F5 jet in use by the Iranian military crashed into the wall of a school in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday, killing the two pilots and a person on the ground, Iranian state TV reported on Monday.

The school was closed at the time of the crash just before 9am (0530 GMT), army spokesman Shahin Taqi Khani said.

He said technical failure appeared to be the cause of the crash, but that an investigation was underway.

The pilot and a trainee pilot were killed, as well as a civilian passing by in a car, he said.

The TV showed fire fighters extinguishing the blaze.

Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving US-built aircraft bought before the 1979 Islamic revolution.