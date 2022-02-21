3 killed as warplane crashes in Iran's Tabriz

The country is the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases
Asia2 days ago
A US-built F5 jet in use by the Iranian military crashed into the wall of a school in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday, killing the two pilots and a person on the ground, Iranian state TV reported on Monday.
The school was closed at the time of the crash just before 9am (0530 GMT), army spokesman Shahin Taqi Khani said.
He said technical failure appeared to be the cause of the crash, but that an investigation was underway.
The pilot and a trainee pilot were killed, as well as a civilian passing by in a car, he said.
The TV showed fire fighters extinguishing the blaze.
Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving US-built aircraft bought before the 1979 Islamic revolution.
The country is the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases
Asia2 days ago
He had tried to ram them with his car to prevent a street robbery
Asia2 days ago
Eleven others given life in prison for terror blasts that killed 56, injured over 200
Asia3 days ago
Government rules specify that all poultry birds and eggs within a 1km radius of the affected area have to be destroyed
Asia3 days ago
In 2019, India generated over 660,000 tonnes of plastic waste and just 60 per cent of it was recycled
Asia3 days ago
Gates has meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during first-ever visit to country.
Asia3 days ago
Their pending execution has sparked an outcry among rights groups because of their reported disabilities
Asia3 days ago
Two others were injured after a slab of stone gave away in Uttar Pradesh
Asia4 days ago