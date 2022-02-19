Use of drones will give more profits to farmers, fishermen, says Indian PM Modi

Drone market will generate fresh employment and new opportunities for the youth, PM says

By Wam Published: Sat 19 Feb 2022, 12:57 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government will draft policies to ensure that no hindrance comes in the path of the emerging new drone market in the country.

The Prime minister flagged off 100 "Kisan (farmer) Drones" on Friday in different cities and towns of India to spray pesticides in farms across India, Asian News International (ANI) reported on Saturday.

He virtually addressed a group of farmers gathered at Manesar, in Haryana state, from where the "Drone Kisan Yatra" was flagged off.

"This occasion is the best example of how far the country can fly if policies are drafted with the right spirit," he said.

"Till recently, there was a conception that drones were meant for armed forces and fighting enemies. However, the new scheme ["Kisan Drone Suvidha"] has added a new chapter in the direction of modern agricultural facilities of the 21st century," Modi added.

He further said that this beginning will not only prove to be a milestone in the development of the drone sector but will also open unlimited other possibilities.

"Many companies in the country are moving fast in this direction. A new ecosystem of the drone market is developing in India," the Prime Minister noted.

More than 200 drone start-ups are currently working in the country, and soon, their numbers will increase to 1000, which will create huge job opportunities, Modi said.

"India is poised to witness the emergence of new leadership in the drone sector, and I assure you that the government will draft policies to ensure no obstructions come in the path of the entrepreneurs," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the development of the drone market in India will generate fresh employment and new opportunities for the youth.

Under a new scheme, land records are being documented through drone technology, medicines, vaccines are being supplied to various parts of the country. He said it is also being used for sprinkling pesticides etc., on crops.

Modi said the Kisan Drones will usher in a new edge revolution as high capacity drones will be used to carry vegetables, fruits and fish to the market directly from the farms.

"These items will be supplied directly to the market with minimal damage, consuming less time and more profits to farmers and fishermen," the prime minister said.