Unvaccinated people in Indian state may now be able to travel by train

Senior Indian journalist Ravish Tiwari passes away, PM Modi, President Kovind express condolences
Tiwari was the national bureau chief of The Indian Express.
Asia4 days ago
On Friday, the Maharashtra government will decide whether unvaccinated people can travel by local trains in Mumbai. The government also withdrew orders issued last year by a former Chief Secretary, which allowed only fully vaccinated people from travelling in the trains.
The Mumbai High Court had ruled against allowing only vaccinated persons to travel in local trains. The ruling said that the move was illegal and a brazen violation of the citizens’ fundamental rights.
Maharashtra government said it was willing to withdraw the circulars issued last year by a former Chief Secretary preventing the unvaccinated from travelling by trains.
The Court added that the then Chief Secretary had violated citizens’ fundamental rights and had not followed due procedure.
As Chairperson of the State Executive Committee, the bureaucrat had taken the decision himself and not consulted other members while taking the decision, thereby violating State Disaster Management rules.
ALSO READ:
The current Chief Secretary of Maharashtra assured the Court that the previous orders had been withdrawn. However, certain restrictions would continue. He then informed the Court that this decision had been taken after consulting the State Executive Committee.
The High Court said that the state government should consider all aspects “including the particular circumstance that fundamental rights of a section of citizens were abrogated” because of such illegal orders.
Tiwari was the national bureau chief of The Indian Express.
Asia4 days ago
Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki pioneered the concept of natural vegetation restoration of degraded land
Asia4 days ago
Officials said the practice lowers 'the dignity of the profession'
Asia4 days ago
At least 220 people arrested while celebrating Basant festival in Rawalpindi
Asia4 days ago
The US and British governments refuse to identify the persons; family of a former journalist turned businessman says he was taken in December
Asia4 days ago
Authorities have identified 28 strategic locations across nine states
Asia5 days ago
The country is the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases
Asia5 days ago
He had tried to ram them with his car to prevent a street robbery
Asia5 days ago