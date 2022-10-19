UN Chief Antonio Guterres to pay tributes to the victims of Mumbai terror attacks

He will also deliver a public address at IIT Mumbai on the subject 'India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation'

File photo

By ANI Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 8:59 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will pay tributes to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel on Wednesday, the first day of his three-day visit to India.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp said in a tweet:

"A true honor to welcome #UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres to #India on behalf of #TeamUNIndia Looking forward to an amazing two days sharing how India is leading the way for achievement of #SDGs and #LNOB in many areas & @UNinIndia is proud to partner!"

Guterres will be on an official visit to India from October 18 to October 20, 2022. This will be the UNSG's first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022. He had earlier visited India (in his first term) from October 1 to 4 2018.

"Warm welcome to the UNSG @antonioguterres as he arrives in Mumbai for his official visit to India from 18-20 October 2022," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Guterres will commence his visit to India by paying tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. He will also deliver a public address at IIT Mumbai on the subject 'India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation', read the MEA press release.

On 20 October 2022 in Gujarat, he will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo, and tagline.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will hold bilateral discussions with the UN chief on issues of global concern, steps to deepen India's engagement with the UN, including through India's upcoming Presidency of the G20 and reformed multilateralism, added the release.

In Gujarat, Guterres is expected to pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity. He will also be visiting India's first solar-powered village in Modhera (Gujarat) and other development projects in the area. He will also be visiting the Sun Temple in Modhera, before departing for his onward destination.

ALSO READ: