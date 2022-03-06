Ukraine crisis: Indian student delays departure, forgoes luggage to bring pet dog

Determined not to leave her pet behind, Keerthana skipped at least four special flights until the Indian embassy allowed her to fly with the Pekingese breed dog

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 1:41 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 1:54 PM

Fighting all odds that included staying in war-torn Ukraine for a few extra days and forgoing her luggage, a fifth-year medical student Keerthana finally reached Chennai on Saturday with her pet dog ‘Candy’.

Determined not to leave her pet behind, Keerthana skipped at least four special flights until the Indian embassy allowed her to fly with the Pekingese breed dog.

The government has pressed into service several special airlines as part of ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate the stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine.

On Saturday, Keerthana reached Chennai airport along with ‘Candy’ where she received an emotional welcome from her family members.

“I had to cancel my flights four times as I was earlier not allowed to bring back the pet. I waited for extra two-three days. Finally, I got a call from the embassy which allowed me to bring the pet with me,” Keerthana told ANI.

However, Keerthana had to let go of her luggage to bring back the two-year-old Pekingese breed puppy.

“Authorities told me that I can bring my puppy but I will have to let go of my luggage. I said, ok. For me, my pet is more important than the luggage,” she said.

Keerthana added that she lived in a border area in Ukraine. Therefore, she didn’t face many hardships as witnessed by other students who had to travel hundreds of KMs to reach Ukrainian borders.

ALSO READ:

Keerthana is a resident of Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai and was studying at the Uzhhorod National University of Ukraine.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that over 13,300 people have returned to India so far under ‘Operation Ganga’ from crisis-ridden Ukraine. The Ministry also informed that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

The government has also deployed ‘special envoys’ to five neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.