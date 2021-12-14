UK court begins hearing fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition to India case

He was killed along with 12 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday
The UK high court on Tuesday began hearing the case related to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s appeal against his extradition to India.
Earlier this August, Nirav Modi was granted permission to appeal against his extradition from the UK to India to face fraud charges on the grounds that a return to India would harm his mental health and place him at risk of suicide.
Modi’s lawyers had long argued that their client suffered from severe depression and would not receive adequate medical care if he is imprisoned at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai pending his court appearance.
They stated that his mental health condition had deteriorated further during his incarceration at Wandsworth Prison in South London following his arrest in London in March 2019 and the strict restrictions placed on prisons during the Covid-19 pandemic.
They had also introduced several medical experts to give evidence that Modi was at high risk of suicide.
Modi, once the jeweller to some of the biggest stars of Hollywood and Bollywood, stands accused of defrauding the state-owned Punjab National Bank of more than USD 2 billion through a carefully orchestrated scam involving dummy corporations and directors.
He is also charged by the Indian government with witness intimidation and destruction of evidence.
He has been held at Wandsworth Prison in London since his arrest in the British capital in March 2019.
Tens of thousands of farmers have staged more than a year of protests to persuade PM Modi to repeal three agriculture laws
New Zealand plans to make it illegal to sell cigarettes to anyone aged 14 and under from 2027.
The lone survivor of the crash, an air force group captain, is on life support at a military hospital.
The army helicopter accident claimed the lives of the defence chief, his wife and 11 others.
No casualties have been reported so far
14 people, including the top official's wife, were on board the chopper when it crashed
Rescue operations are currently underway.
