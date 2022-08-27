UAE's WAM delegation visits media institutions in Indonesia

Two agreements signed with Antara National News Agency, tvOne

By WAM Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 6:08 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 6:19 PM

A delegation from the Emirates News Agency (WAM) headed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, visited a number of media institutions in the Republic of Indonesia at the invitation of the Indonesian side, with the aim of enhancing joint cooperation on the media level and in the field of news exchange.

The delegation, which included Abdullah Abdulkareem, Acting Executive Director for the News Content Sector at WAM, met with several officials from the Indonesian TV network "Metro", Compass Group, Antara National News Agency, tvOne, CNN Indonesia and TVRI, where they discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two sides across various fields concerned with media work.

During the visit, two agreements were signed with Antara National News Agency and tvOne.

Al Rayssi affirmed WAM's keenness to enhance its cooperation with media institutions in Indonesia and build sustainable fruitful partnerships, referring to the Global Media Congress, which the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company organises (ADNEC) in partnership with WAM and held from November 15 to 17, 2022, as a qualitative platform to foresee the future of the media sector across the regional and global arenas, within the framework of WAM's vision to consolidate an advanced model of cooperation with global media institutions.

The Indonesian side expressed aspiration to participate in the Global Media Congress, highlighting its importance as it will provide an ideal opportunity to enhance cooperation between local, regional, and global media institutions, as well as discussing important axes in the future of media, such as digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, and media creativity.

