UAE Leaders congratulate Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as country's leader

Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

By WAM

Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 6:45 PM

Last updated: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 7:32 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, for being re-elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for a third term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar message to the Chinese President.

